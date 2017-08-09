Water warriors heading outdoors might want to trade the rapids for a relaxing day on the river and floating under the summer sun. Here are five places to go tubing.

1. SAN JUAN RIVER, PAGOSA SPRINGS, COLORADO

Float the scenic San Juan River through this historic small town that the Southwestern Ute originally called Pagosah, which means “healing waters.” If you enjoy your first one-hour float, circle back for another turn. Shuttle and rental prices are good for the day. Later, soak in the hot springs.

INFO pagosaoutside.com, visitpagosasprings.com

2. SALT RIVER, MESA, ARIZONA

Blue herons, soaring hawks, majestic saguaros and rust-colored canyons serve as your scenic backdrop while floating through the Tonto National Forest on the lower Salt River. Located near Mesa and Scottsdale, locals talk of enjoying a “floating picnic” on hot summer days. Two- to five-hour floats are possible. Tube rentals are available on site. Children must be 8 or older.

INFO saltrivertubing.com

3. MADISON RIVER, NEAR ENNIS, MONTANA

Widely known as a destination for fly fisherman, during the warmest months of summer a wide and relatively shallow stretch of the lower Madison River garners attention for its “bikini hatch.” Families slather on the sunscreen, flop into a tube and enjoy a float under the big sky.

INFO madisonrivertubing.com, visitmt.com

4. BOISE RIVER, BOISE, IDAHO

Drift away for a scenic 6-mile float through Boise’s well-preserved river habitat. Cranes, hawks and deer are as plentiful as those who relax and cool off on the waterway during the summer season. The city’s Parks & Recreation Department has established rest stops along the main floating route. River tubers can rent tubes, rafts and safety gear from Boise River Raft and Tube.

INFO cityofboise.org/boiseriver, boiseriverraftandtube.com

5. PLANTATION FLOAT, KAUAI, HAWAII

Join Kauai Backcountry Adventures for a float through ditches and tunnels hand-dug more than a century ago by plantation workers on the former Lihue sugar plantation. The water flow originates high in the mountains. Adventurers 5 and older can take in views of the ocean, coastline, mountains and valleys of this picturesque tropical island.

INFO kauaibackcountry.com/tubing