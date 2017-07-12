Summer is the perfect time for hitting the road, but the success of your trip is contingent on having a dependable vehicle. Here are some ways to ensure your vehicle is up for the ride.
- Invest in a tire pressure gauge if you don’t have one already, and make sure your tires are inflated to the recommended pressure and not the maximum.
- Check your auto’s fluids. Although a full tank of gas will be your first priority, pay attention to the other fluids that keep your vehicle running, in particular, oil and transmission fluids, and coolant, which prevents boiling, freezing and corrosion.
- Make sure all of your lights and signals are in working order.
- Pack a roadside emergency kit in the event of a breakdown. Things to consider are a blanket, flashlight, flares, long jumper cables and a tow rope. Extra snacks, water and clothes won’t hurt either.
