Nothing ruins a trip like not feeling your best. Here are some ways to make sure you stay healthy while traveling.
- Know the difference between jet lag and the common cold. Jet lag symptoms typically include disturbed sleep, daytime fatigue, stomach problems and a general ill feeling or mood changes. Colds are usually accompanied by congestion and possibly fever.
- Be proactive when packing. You may not need that fever reducer on vacation, but it never hurts to be prepared. Also pack pain relievers, bandages, antacid chews, eye drops and ear drops.
- It always helps to do your research when traveling somewhere new. Someone with moderate asthma, for example, should be aware when traveling to an area with a potential air-quality issue.
- Simple ways to help ensure you don’t get sick are to drink plenty of fluids, be well rested and make sure you’re consuming foods rich in nutrients.
- Frequent travelers should consider registering with LiveHealth Online (livehealthonline.com), a virtual telehealth tool that allows patients to meet with doctors face-to-face anytime anywhere.
