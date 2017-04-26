HIGHLIGHTS Colorado’s Beaver Creek resort offers slopeside spa time

Spring inspires, invigorates and encourages fresh ideas. Here are four places that will accomplish those goals.

1. PARK HYATT BEAVER CREEK, AVON, COLORADO

This slopeside resort welcomes families for restorative spa time, relaxing in the outdoor, heated pool or savoring s’mores around the firepit. In the Allegria Spa, youngsters can delight in nail decals, a foot bath or a massage designed for tweens and teens. During the warmer months, consider a raft trip or try your hands at fly fishing in nearby streams.

INFO colorado.com, beavercreek.park.hyatt.com

2. SANCTUARY ON CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN RESORT & SPA, SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA

Check in at one of the resort’s recently updated spa casitas and suites and let your spring refresher begin. Head to the Asian-inspired spa for one of its signature treatments, the Wakai Renewal. The Japanese word wakai means youthful, making it a nice option for mothers and daughters to enjoy together. The 90-minute treatment offers exfoliation and intense moisturizing as well as a 30-minute massage. Later, relax around the pool, play tennis or hike on nearby Camelback Mountain.

INFO sanctuaryoncamelback.com

3. ATLANTIS, BAHAMAS

At this expansive seaside resort, begin the day swimming with dolphins or interacting with sea lions at Dolphin Cay. Later, slip and slide through the water park, float through the mile-long series of canals, rapids and tunnels aboard an inner tube, or lounge at the beach or one of 11 pools. Make time for a culinary adventure, crafting pottery or creating your own Atlantis pal. Teens will want to check out Crush, the hip kids-only nightclub. Visit the spa for a parent/child relaxation treatment, French braids or colorful nails.

INFO atlantisbahamas.com

4. AMISH COUNTRY, LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA

Turn back the clock and wander through the towns and villages of Lancaster County, where Amish carpenters and woodworkers are busy creating beautiful handcrafted furniture, birdhouses, bowls and children’s toys. Stop to admire potters at work or the extraordinary hand-stitched quilts, designed and created by Amish women. Learn what it means to live the “plain” lifestyle where the horse and buggy is still a primary means of transportation.

INFO discoverlancaster.com