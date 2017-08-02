More families are choosing to see the sights from the seat of a bike. Here are four places where your crew can merrily roll along.

1. BLOCK ISLAND, RHODE ISLAND Relish ocean views that rival Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket at this scenic star that somehow stays slightly under the radar. Mostly flat, smooth paved roads make it possible for two-wheeling tourists to enjoy this wonderland that the Nature Conservancy deems one of the “Last Great Places” in the Western Hemisphere. Ferries depart daily from Montauk; the trip takes just under two hours.

2. BAR HARBOR, MAINE Explore 45 miles of Maine’s Acadia National Park via the rustic carriage roads made possible by philanthropist John D. Rockefeller Jr. The historic, 16-foot-wide pathways were originally designed to enable the Rockefeller family to navigate the area on horseback or in horse-drawn carriages. None of the roads is too curvy or steep. Pick up single, tandem or tagalong bikes and helmets in town and catch a free ride via shuttle into the country’s first National Park east of the Mississippi.

3. SPOKANE, WASHINGTON Go with a guide or chart your own course as you explore the tunnels, trestles and natural beauty of the rail trails of eastern Washington; Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; and on to the Montana border. Level, paved and pristine pathways make for stress-free but varied and scenic family cycling. Up the adventure quotient by mixing in a day of kayaking, rafting or fishing on local rivers. Stop by a hot spring or consider a side hike.

4. TUSCANY, ITALY Meet a four-legged truffle detective. Savor gelato in San Gimignano. Look forward to olive oil, fine wine and feasting on homemade pizza as you pedal through Tuscany with your family. Cruise past vineyards, cypress trees and iconic landmarks that make working your way up to the scenic hill towns worth every rotation. Savor a gourmet picnic on a working farm. Visit charming villages, take watercolor lessons and steep yourselves in Italian art history.

