Who doesn’t love ice cream, especially during warm weather? Here’s the scoop on cool spots where that sweet treat is always celebrated.

1. MOUNT RUSHMORE, SOUTH DAKOTA

Thomas Jefferson was a man of many talents, including ice cream making. The third U.S. president’s original 1780 recipe resides in the Jefferson Papers at the Library of Congress, but you can taste it for yourself at the park’s Memorial Ice Cream Shop, which serves the dessert based on those instructions.

INFO mtrushmorenationalmemorial.com

2. SALT & STRAW IN PORTLAND, OREGON; LOS ANGELES; AND SAN FRANCISCO

Billed as “farm-to-cone ice cream,” Salt & Straw was launched by cousins Kim and Tyler Malek in 2011. The pair use local, sustainable and organic ingredients to deliver handmade, small batches of goat cheese marionberry habanero (a fan favorite), Meyer lemon buttermilk with blueberries, strawberry cilantro lime cheesecake and double fold vanilla.

INFO saltandstraw.com

3. VELVET ICE CREAM, UTICA, OHIO

Located on 20 picturesque acres in Licking County, Ohio, the Velvet Ice Cream Center at Ye Olde Mill hosts more than 150,000 visitors each year. A museum, musical entertainment, nature trails and a historic 1817 gristmill are among the attractions, but the sweet spot is a 19th century style ice cream parlor serving up flavors such as lemon cheesecake, spicy caramel and sticky pudding.

INFO velveticecream.com

4. LITTLE MAN ICE CREAM, DENVER

Visit this Coney Island-inspired creamery for handmade and locally sourced tasty treats, crafted in a 28-foot building shaped like a cream can. Little Man has been committed to the Scoop for Scoop program: Since 2008, for every scoop of ice cream purchased, the organization has provided a scoop of rice or beans to the hungry in underdeveloped nations.

INFO littlemanicecream.com

5. BEN & JERRY’S, WATERBURY, VERMONT

At this top state tourist attraction, kids can enjoy spin art, a tie-dye tent and a playground. They’ll also be mesmerized learning how ice cream is made by the “cow to cone” process. Don’t miss the ice cream graveyard where has-beens and wannabe flavors are given their due with colorful grave markers. And of course, everyone will have a chance to sample the goods.

INFO benjerry.com