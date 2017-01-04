HIGHLIGHTS UNESCO list offers travel ideas great for families

Revered and protected for their “outstanding universal value,” UNESCO has designated 878 World Heritage Sites. Here are five spots your family will find inspiring. (For the full UNESCO World Heritage List, go to whc.unesco.org/en/list)

1. CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA

Monticello, the mountaintop residence of Thomas Jefferson, is the only home in America on the World Heritage list. There are numerous tours available, including one designed for children ages 6 to 11. The 40-minute outing features hands-on opportunities and a glimpse of what life was like for the children who lived at Monticello in the late 1700s and early 1800s.

2. CARLSBAD CAVERNS NATIONAL PARK, CARLSBAD, NEW MEXICO

Underneath the magnificent Chihuahuan Desert landscape of southeastern New Mexico and West Texas are more than 119 known caves. The 8.2-acre Big Room is partially wheelchair accessible. The Queen’s Chamber is considered the most beautiful and scenic. Self-guided and guided tours are available. Strollers are not permitted.

3. INDEPENDENCE HALL, PHILADELPHIA

Stand on the ground where the Liberty Bell first tolled and the Constitution and Declaration of Independence were signed. See the famous cracked bell displayed in a glass chamber, George Washington’s chair and Betsy Ross’ house. While in the City of Brotherly Love, take in the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the National Constitution Center.

4. EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK, FLORIDA

Follow paved roads or wooden boardwalks to spot warblers, mangrove cuckoos, herons, egrets and other wading birds in the country’s largest subtropical wilderness area. Eagles, osprey, manatees, the American crocodile and the elusive panther also find refuge in this 1.5-million-acre World Heritage Site. Take a boat tour of the Ten Thousand Islands or a tram ride through Shark Valley.

5. TAOS PUEBLO, TAOS, NEW MEXICO

This remarkable community remains a pristine example of Native American culture, tradition and architecture. UNESCO makes note of the Pueblo Indians’ ability to retain meaningful and long-held traditions despite pressure from the outside world. Take a walking tour of the area and uncover a rich history, view native arts and crafts, and observe a way of life rarely glimpsed in our otherwise high-tech world.

