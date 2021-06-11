LEAH E. ROSENSWEIG TOZER

DEMOCRATIC

BACKGROUND: Tozer, 42, of Long Beach, is running on the Republican, Independence, Reform and Conservative party lines. Tozer attended Nassau Community College and studied psychology at Queens College. She completed the Land Use Alliance training program at Touro Law Center in Central Islip. She works as a real estate broker with Engel & Volkers. She is a past PTA president and a member of the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce executive board. She is co-chair of the sustainability committee. She is president and founder of Long Beach Business Networking International. She is married, with two children.

ISSUES: Tozer said she wants local government to function for residents and not as a breeding ground for politicians to run for higher office. She said the city has to address taxes, which have increased during the past six years. She is proposing a freeze on taxes and to have the City Council approve budgets based on the comprehensive plan, which was tabled in March. She said she is opposed to outside developers going for tax abatements. Tozer said she wants to make Long Beach affordable for workers and residents who can’t afford to live there. She said the city needs a master plan for traffic and the business district. Tozer said she wants to make government transparent and consider environmental impacts.