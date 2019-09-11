The son of a 9/11 victim, after reading names at Ground Zero ceremonies for those lost that day, harshly criticized Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota over her recent “Some people did something” reference to the attacks.

Nicholas Haros Jr., who lost his mother, Frances, in the attacks 18 years ago, reminded the audience Wednesday of the al-Qaida attackers and scolded Omar for her remarks.

“Our constitutional freedoms were attacked, and our nation’s founding on Judeo-Christian values was attacked. That’s what ‘some people’ did. Got that now?” he said to applause.

In March, Omar, speaking to the Council of American-Islamic Relations in California, said that "some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties."

Omar, one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, has said she didn’t intend to minimize what happened on Sept. 11, and accused critics of taking her words out of context. She tweeted Wednesday that “September 11th was an attack on all of us.”

The 2001 attacks themselves were carried out by 19 hijackers affiliated with the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaida, led by the Saudi-born Osama bin Laden.

The dead included Muslims, as Zaheda Rahman underscored after reading names at Ground Zero. She called her uncle, Abul Chowdhury, a “proud Muslim-American man who lived his life with a carefree nature, a zeal for adventure and a tenacity which I emulate every single day.”

With AP