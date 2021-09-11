NYC 9/11 ceremony begins with tolling of bell, moment of silence

As mourners gathered in lower Manhattan to mark the twentieth anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on Saturday, loved ones of those who perished wore pins of blue ribbons. Some wore T-shirts bearing victims' names.

All were assembled at New York's main ceremony, held at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. Along the 9/11 reflecting pool, attendees quietly placed flowers in the grooves where thousands of names have been etched in memoriam.

The ceremony began with the Young People's Chorus of New York City singing The Star Spangled Banner, accompanied by an honor guard, bag pipe and drums. A pipe and drums band held a tattered American flag.

The first bell tolled at 8:46 a.m. — when Flight 11 crashed into the first tower, followed by a moment of silence.

Wreaths from the pilots and flight attendants‘ unions, the United Nations, the police labor unions and others ringed the memorial plaza.

People lined up behind metal barricades to watch President Joseph Biden's motorcade approach.

The sky is bright blue, cloudless. The sound of rushing water can be heard from the fountains that mark the footprints of the Twin Towers.

Dennis Sirjuesingh said he remembers "everything" from the day the towers fell. The body parts. The horror. Everything.

"There’s nothing you can ever forget," said Sirjuesingh, 56, who worked as a sales manager in an office near the World Trade Center 20 years ago.

On Saturday, he brought his family, including his wife Natalie and their 10-year-old twin daughters, Denalie and Amelia, who were not yet born when the attacks occurred, from San Antonio, Texas, where they now live.

Wearing NYPD hats and shirts, they said they spent the last couple of days visiting the September11 museum and going up to the observation deck to take in the sprawling views from the top of 1 World Trade Center.

The girls were impressed that the elevator ride took only 47 seconds.

"I really like that I could be here with my dad where it happened and learning about what happened," Denalie said.

Amelia said it was "amazing … to see how New York came together and built everything new."

Their father said it was important to "teach the children about what happened," even if it was painful.

Dario Salmaso, 43, of Manhattan, held his 15-month-old son Luduvico as he stood on Greenwich Street shortly before the ceremony started.

Hid son is too young to understand about the attacks and patriotism, said Salmaso, a native of Italy. But it’s not too soon to start learning.

"Because he’s American, too," Salmaso said as his son reached for a reporter’s notebook and pen. "He has to understand what it means to be American. Right now maybe he doesn’t understand but maybe next year he will understand."

Salmaso remembered being with friends in a basement apartment in Milan 20 years earlier when a friend’s mother came downstairs crying.

"You have to understand what’s happening in America right now," she said.

Salmaso said he came to New York six years ago to work in the furniture business, determined to succeed in his adopted country.

"I always had the dream," he said.

According to the White House, former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, former Secretary Hillary Clinton, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg attended,

Also in attendance Saturday morning were the city's Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams, state Attorney General Tish James, and former NYPD chief of department and emergency commissioner Joe Esposito.

Moments of silence will mark the times the hijacked planes struck the buildings, as well as the times the buildings collapsed. For hours, the names of the dead will be recited by a procession of loved ones and strangers.

Last year, the annual recitation of the victims’ names was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Tunnel to Towers Foundation nevertheless convened a separate ceremony several blocks away to carry on the tradition.

In all, 2,753 people died in the World Trade Center attacks, nearly 500 of them from Long Island. Many more died from illnesses caused by their time working at Ground Zero.

Smaller ceremonies are also planned Saturday on Long Island, in Farmingdale, in Bohemia, in Commack, at Point Lookout and beyond.

With Matthew Chayes