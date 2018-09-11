In an annual ritual, throngs of people will gather Tuesday in lower Manhattan to remember those killed in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Just as in years past, the ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum will begin at 8:46 a.m. with a moment of silence, marking the hour and minute hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 11 into the north tower.

Afterward, relatives of the attacks' victims will begin reading the names, in alphabetical order, of the women, men, and children who died 17 years ago.

The 2,983 names read will also include those who died at the Pentagon and aboard United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The names of the six victims of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing will be read as well.

The readings will temporarily pause five times — at 9:03 a.m., in observance of the moment United Airlines Flight 175 struck the south tower; at 9:37 a.m., the time American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon; at 9:59 a.m., when the south tower collapsed; at 10:03 a.m., when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed; and at 10:28 a.m., the time the north tower collapsed.

In addition to the service at Memorial Plaza, other ceremonies in the city will take place at the "Postcards" sculpture on Staten Island, which has the names of all the Staten Island residents killed in the terrorist attacks, the Brooklyn Wall of Remembrance, and the 9/11 Tribute Park in Rockaway.