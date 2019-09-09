On the eve of the 18th anniversary of 9/11, an FDNY firefighter from Long Island will be remembered by his friends and family at a second memorial service.

Firefighter Michael Haub died in the south tower on Sept. 11, 2001. Haub's family honored him with a wake in March 2002, after the New York City medical examiner identified his remains six months after the terror attacks.

Last week, the medical examiner identified more of Haub's remains recovered from Ground Zero. A second memorial service is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday at Krauss Funeral Home in Franklin Square. Visitation is from 1 to 5 p.m., according to the funeral home website.

Haub, 34, grew up in Mineola and lived in Franklin Square. He had been on the job two years on 9/11. The call came in about the attacks just as Haub was ending his shift at Ladder Co. 4 in midtown Manhattan. His remains were later found in the lobby debris from the South Tower.

Haub and his wife, Erika, had two children: a son, Michael, who was 3 at the time, and daughter Kiersten, 16 months.

His wife is remarried and lives in Orange County.

On the 10th anniversary of 9/11, Erika told Newsday: "I'll always love my first husband. He's part of my life every single day. Some people say, 'Oh, you moved on.' I'm not moving on, it's living. We're here to live, not to die, so I enjoy my life; but it's very painful, especially raising two children who lost their father, especially in that way."