FDNY firefighter to get 2nd memorial service after more remains found

FDNY firefighter Michael Haub will be remembered in

FDNY firefighter Michael Haub will be remembered in a second service Tuesday in Franklin Square. Photo Credit: /

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
On the eve of the 18th anniversary of 9/11, an FDNY firefighter from Long Island will be remembered by his friends and family at a second memorial service.

Firefighter Michael Haub died in the south tower on Sept. 11, 2001. Haub's family honored him with a wake in March 2002, after the New York City medical examiner identified his remains six months after the terror attacks. 

Last week, the medical examiner identified more of Haub's remains recovered from Ground Zero. A second memorial service is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday at Krauss Funeral Home in Franklin Square. Visitation is from 1 to 5 p.m., according to the funeral home website. 

Haub, 34, grew up in Mineola and lived in Franklin Square. He had been on the job two years on 9/11. The call came in about the attacks just as Haub was ending his shift at Ladder Co. 4 in midtown Manhattan. His remains were later found in the lobby debris from the South Tower.

Haub and his wife, Erika, had two children: a son, Michael, who was 3 at the time, and daughter Kiersten, 16 months.

His wife is remarried and lives in Orange County.

On the 10th anniversary of 9/11, Erika told Newsday: "I'll always love my first husband. He's part of my life every single day. Some people say, 'Oh, you moved on.' I'm not moving on, it's living. We're here to live, not to die, so I enjoy my life; but it's very painful, especially raising two children who lost their father, especially in that way."

Funeral Service for firefighter Michael Haub

Tuesday at Krauss Funeral Home

1097 Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square

Visitation is scheduled for 1-5 p.m., according to the funeral home website, and a memorial service scheduled from 4-4:30 p.m.

9/11 memorial services on Long Island:

Lido Beach: 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the 9/11 Memorial at Town Park Point Lookout, 1300 Lido Blvd.

Town of Islip: 5 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park at Islip Town Hall, 655 Main St.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

