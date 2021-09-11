Around Long Island, New York City and the rest of the country, people on Saturday held solemn memorials and paid tribute to the thousands of lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. This year marks 20 years since that tragic day.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by MIKE SEGAR/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12439721b).Family members of Jayesh Shah make a rubbing of his name at the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2021..USA 9/11 20TH ANNIVERSARY, New York City - 11 Sep 2021

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Joe Bien, First Lady Jill Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Bloomberg's partner Diana Taylor, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) stand for the national anthem during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York City. During the ceremony six moments of silence were held, marking when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93. The nation is marking the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Katie Mascali is comforted by her fiance Andre Jabban as they stand near the name of her father Joseph Mascali, with FDNY Rescue 5, as they attend ceremonies Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, marking the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, in Manhattan.

Arline professionals place flowers Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, near the names of those who perished on United Airlines flight 175 Sept. 11, 2001, as they gather at the 9/11 Memorial and MuseumÕs memorial pools on the 20th anniversary of that catastrophic day.

A woman places flowers on the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2021.20th anniversary of September 11 attacks, New York City, USA - 11 Sep 2021

Flowers placed at the name of Frank Spinelli at the 9/11 memorial during a ceremony at Ground Zero held in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 in Shanksville, PA, held in lower Manhattan, New York City, NY, USA on Sept. 11, 2021.

A 9.11 Memorial staff member places a flag at the South Tower on Saturday, September 11th, 2001 before ceremonies marking the 20th anniversary of the 9.11 attack at the World Trade Center in New York which killed almost 3,000 people...

Mourners at the South Tower on Saturday, September 11th, 2001 before ceremonies marking the 20th anniversary of the 9.11 attack at the World Trade Center in New York which killed almost 3,000 people..

A mourner places a flag at the south pool before ceremonies to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

An American flag placed along with a photo of the Twin Towers and the name Daniel P. Trant, a Cantor Fitzgerald bond trader that died during 9/11, at a ceremony at Ground Zero held in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 in Shanksville, PA, held in lower Manhattan, New York City, NY, USA on Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Port Authority Police officers attend the annual commemoration ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York City. During the ceremony six moments of silence were held, marking when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93. The nation is marking the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Firefighters outside the FDNY's Ladder Co. 10/Engine Co. 10 across from Ground Zero on Sept. 11, 2021 on Greenwich between Liberty and Albany Streets

People gather for the 20th anniversary of the attacks of September 11, 2001 at Point Lookout Memorial Park to pay tribute to those who perished Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

James Smith of Baldwin at the 20th anniversary of the attacks of September 11, 2001 at Point Lookout Memorial Park to pay tribute to those who perished Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

JoAnn Delgado prays as people gather for the 20th anniversary of the attacks of September 11, 2001 at Point Lookout Memorial Park to pay tribute to those who perished Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.