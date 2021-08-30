9/11 in schools: 'You are teaching it now as history — real true history'

Brentwood High School social studies teacher Diana Razza said it took some time after 9/11 before she could teach students the full history of the terrorist attacks on the United States.

"I was teaching when it occurred, and in the first couple of years following, we did have a moment of silence in our schools. But we did not feel comfortable talking about it," said Razza, who teaches 11th-grade U.S. History and Government and 12th-grade Participation in Government. "It didn't feel like history yet, and it was still present and … people were still hurting."

Many Long Island school districts now include the history and lessons learned from Sept. 11, 2001, in their curricula. Districts can develop their own classes to teach about that day.

Nearly 500 Long Islanders were among the almost 3,000 killed at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and on a plane that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, nearly 20 years ago. The U.S. held al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden responsible for the attacks. He was killed by U.S. Navy SEALs in Pakistan on May 2, 2011.

The 9/11 date appears three times in the state's K-12 social studies framework, which was adopted by the Board of Regents in 2014. The instruction framework covers the events of that day, the aftermath, the War on Terror and global security.

Students up to eighth grade learn about the effects the attacks had on national security, and the U.S.' responses to it, including the USA Patriot Act; the formation of the Department of Homeland Security, and military attacks on suspected terrorist locations.

In grades 9-12, the framework covers reactions to the attacks, including responses from the American public; the authorization of the War on Terror; the invasion of Afghanistan, and the passage of the Patriot Act. Students also examine the decision to invade Iraq, and trace the course of the war.

Centereach High School senior Grace Miller, 17, said schools should teach even more about 9/11. Her father is a New York City Fire Department battalion chief who was with the department at the time of the attacks, she said.

"It is such a significant event, and it still impacts us to this day. We should know why we have soldiers in the Middle East and about the changes at airports," she said. "We need to know how that day affected the world around us, so we can understand the importance of lives lost that day.

"I remember one day in elementary school it was 9/11 and the teacher showed us educational videos about what happened that day, and we had a clearer understanding about the events," added Miller, who is a member of the school's women's choir, which will perform at the Centereach firehouse on 9/11.

Razza said she talks with new students the first few days of school about what happened on 9/11, and uses the 2002 Oscar-winning documentary film "Twin Towers" to communicate the human side of the events. The documentary tells the story of two brothers who grew up in Deer Park: police officer Joseph Vigiano and firefighter John Vigiano Jr., first responders killed on 9/11.

"Every time I watch it, I cry," Razza said. "And to find out that most of the people in the video die … it’s a shocking thing, and it brings you back to reality. These kids, they don’t have that memory. You are teaching it now as history — real true history."

Razza's goal, she said, is "to really show them the human impact of what happened that day and the ripple effect because life is very different."

Schools making 20th anniversary plans

Many Long Island schools, including in the Middle Country, Kings Park, Malverne and Sachem districts, are making plans to commemorate the anniversary and extend learning beyond 9/11.

In Malverne, educators have created a unit called "Malverne Remembers," to be taught starting Sept. 10. It includes lessons targeted to grade level and asks students to research questions related to the attacks, such as: "In the 20 years that have passed, how has our world been changed by the events of September 11?"

Students will create a temporary monument for the 20th anniversary that — if health restrictions allow — could be viewed by the community, said Jason Mach, the district’s supervisor of humanities, in a presentation to teachers. Staff and students will wear red bandannas in school in tribute to Welles Crowther, a 24-year-old equities trader who died in the attack and became known as the man in the red bandanna who went into the south tower to rescue people. He is the subject of several books that will be assigned to students.

"To the students in our school, 9-11 is simply history," Malverne Superintendent Lorna Lewis said. "Not one of them was alive when it happened, so it is important for us to recall for them the story of heroism that arose from that day rather than dwell in the tragedy."

In the Middle Country district, Rebecca Schaarschmidt is planning a performance with her students for the anniversary. As a student at Centereach High School, Schaarschmidt sang with her choir as a student at 9/11 ceremonies each year to bring the community together. Now, at age 25, she is a fifth-grade teacher in the same school district.

Schaarschmidt, who works at Oxhead Road Elementary School, used American Sign Language to teach students how to sign "God Bless America" after the COVID-19 pandemic restricted how student musicians can practice and perform.

"I was trying to think of a way that we could still talk about 9/11, and the sign language works really well," Schaarschmidt said. "We were able to really focus on the lyrics."

She chose sign language because COVID-19 restrictions required students to be 12 feet apart when singing aloud, and she also taught virtual students. The students will be accompanied by music as they sign the lyrics.

Schaarschmidt's district will broaden lessons on 9/11 beyond the state's framework to mark the anniversary, said Amy Pacifico, the district's coordinator of world studies. The district is exploring using resources from the 9/11 Museum and Memorial for lessons to start the school year. For the younger grades, there will be a focus on public servants such as firefighters, police and emergency workers.

"Additionally, we place an emphasis on how students can be helpers within their own community," she said. "There are a lot of connections for students in K-12 for certain."

At Sachem North High, a refurbished 9/11 monument will be unveiled outside the school, Principal Andrew Larson said. "We have students that admire" the monument, he said. "Our photography class takes pictures of it. It is amazing to see how many people connect with it."

Students are getting involved in school and community events.

Newfield High School senior Ally Short, 16, is singing the national anthem at a ceremony at the firehouse in Selden on 9/11. Her father was with the NYPD at the time and is now retired, she said.

"I feel honored to be asked to do that. I am going to be around a bunch of people who had been there and experienced that day," Short said. "It is a learning experience to see so many people and listen to people share their own words."

In Kings Park, students returning to school will see dozens of American flags installed on the front lawn outside the high school along Route 25A. Superintendent Timothy Eagen said the district will join community organizations participating in a commemorative event and march on 9/11 that starts at the high school.

"The event really has two purposes — to give 9/11 the 20th commemoration that it so well deserves, and to bring the community together as one family," Eagen said. "It is right at the start of the school year, and it is just a great opportunity for us to unify around the concept of 'Never Forget.' "