About 2,000 people gathered at Point Lookout Beach early Saturday morning to commemorate 20 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The Town of Hempstead’s ceremony commemorates where many flocked to the beach, with its view of the Manhattan skyline, after two planes struck the World Trade Center.

"That morning, this is where people came after the first tower was hit and watched the second tower and the smoke billowing after the towers fell," Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin said. "It’s sacred ground we’re reflecting on and this is a sacred spot for a lot of people."

Residents took carnations, flags and markers to trace the names of loved ones listed on the town’s memorial next to twisted World Trade Center steel as bagpipes played nearby.

On the beach, a replica of the World Trade Center set on a stage while a choir sang and residents walked to the water.

The event’s keynote speaker, NYPD Det. Vincent DeMarino, formerly of Valley Stream, said he was pulled from his fifth-grade class unsure if his father, an NYPD officer, would make it home.

"He came home at 2 a.m. and our prayers were answered," he said.

But he continued to work at Ground Zero for the next four months, and in 2018, DeMarino's father was diagnosed with brain cancer from 9/11-related illness and died a year later.

"Unfortunately we were reminded every day. My father dealt with stress and loss of friends and different illnesses," DeMarino said. "We saw 9/11 wasn’t going to end that day. We would feel that for the next 20 years."

With John Asbury