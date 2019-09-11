Some 2,000 people gathered at a beachfront 9/11 memorial service in Point Lookout on Wednesday morning, the pain for many still sharp 18 years after the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Mourners handed out tissues as officials honored the victims, including scores from Nassau County.

Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen called the attacks a “vicious” assault on the United States, but said it also showed the greatness of this country in how people responded.

“In the aftermath of 9/11 we witnessed the grit, the goodness, the determination that became characteristic of the American spirit as our police, our firefighters and our neighbors rushed to help those in danger and those in grief," she said.

Many in the crowd cried as they recalled lost loved ones and spoke of their children growing up without a mother or father.

Firefighters in uniform stood on an arched overpass overlooking the crowd at the Town of Hempstead’s September 11 Memorial site, a massive American flag hanging in the air above them. Beneath them was a granite wall with the names of victims chiseled into it.

Darren Craig, 50, of Woodmere, said he was leaving 5 World Trade Center the morning of the attacks when he saw the first plane hit the Twin Towers.

For months afterward, he had nightmares of trying to catch the people he saw leaping from the buildings as flames forced them to jump to their death.

“Until the day I die my heart has a little hole in it for the people that perished,” he said.

Barbara Hayes, 54, of Point Lookout, said she has watched the children of friends grow up without their mother or father.

“Just seeing all these children growing up without parents, wives doing it on their own without their husbands, husbands doing it without their wives, it’s just horrible, and it still feels the same,” she said. “It doesn’t get easier.”

The service was held at the location where hundreds of residents gathered spontaneously the morning of the attacks and looked across the water as black smoke billowed from lower Manhattan and the towers collapsed.

Sounding a theme voiced by many mourners and officials, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the country has lost the sense of unity it exhibited after the attacks.

“I wonder what happened to that beautiful spirit that joined all of us as Americans in the aftermath of 9/11,” she said. “We spoke to strangers at bus stops, on trains, in elevators, in grocery store lines. We were united, as diverse as we were.“

Other speakers said more must be done to help first responders and rescue workers who continue to suffer health problems because of toxins they inhaled at Ground Zero.

Bob Alvarado, 60, of Baldwin, said he was working at an insurance company inside the towers the day of the attacks, and was “lucky to make it out.“

“It was surreal,“ he said. “I think about all the people I lost. You never forget...On a day like this there is nothing really you want to do but reflect."