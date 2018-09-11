From sunrise to sunset, Nassau and Suffolk residents Tuesday are pausing to remember the nearly 500 Long Islanders who perished 17 years ago in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Ceremonies honoring the nearly 3,000 people killed in New York, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania are taking place across the region as part of the somber annual remembrance.

Services began on Long Island at 7:30 a.m. at Town Park Point Lookout at the Town of Hempstead's new waterfront memorial. Nearly 200 victims lived in the town.

Hempstead Town officials ring the bell to remember the moment the first plane struck the World Trade Center. #911Memorial pic.twitter.com/DKwlSsOaas — John Asbury (@johnasbury) September 11, 2018

More than 500 people gathered at the memorial shrouded in fog as town officials rang a bell at 8:46 a.m. to mark the first plane striking the World Trade Center.

The monument, completed last year, includes a granite wall etched with the names of those who died on 9/11, a meditation plaza and a 30-foot steel beam from the World Trade Center’s north tower.

The town’s memorial mall overlooks Lido Beach, where hundreds gathered 17 years ago to watch black smoke billow from lower Manhattan.

The Freeport Fire Department carried six flags, to remember its six members lost on 9/11.

Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen told the story of bond broker Andrew Stern, of Lynbrook, who worked on the 104th floor of the north tower, where he first met his wife Katie.

“It’s painful to think a place that symbolized such happiness and promise was also the site of such sadness and tragedy,” Gillen said.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul recalled during the ceremony how the attacks spurred Americans to come together.

"Despite the best efforts of those who tried to divide us, they created a stronger bond not just for Long Islanders, New Yorkers, but Americans," she said.

At the Melville Fire Department Station 3, more than 60 people took a moment for silent prayer and reflection to mark the the first plane hitting the north tower. After that, flowers were placed at the bottom of an American flag pole, which stood next to a piece of World Trade Center steel.

“To all the police officers and firefighters who lost their lives, we keep them in our prayers,” said St. Pius V High School Principal Mary Agnes, who spoke at the service.

At 9:03 a.m., the time second plane struck the second tower, volunteer firefighters with the Melville Fire Department saluted the American flag and sounded an alarm before ending the program.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone hosted a memorial service at the Gardens of Remembrance at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge to remember the county's victims. A commemorative bell was to be rung in remembrance of each of the 178 county residents who died in the attack.

Members of the East Northport Fire Department were to pay tribute to the terror victims during a 9:45 a.m. ceremony at the department's headquarters on Ninth Avenue. The service will include a reading of all of the victims' names, a 21-gun salute by Marine veterans and the release of white doves. The department will also host a candlelight vigil at the same location at 8 p.m.

The evening services begin at 6 p.m. with a candlelight remembrance at Jeanne Garant Harborfront Park in Port Jefferson and a memorial service at the Sept. 11 Memorial Garden behind Village Hall in Lynbrook.

Three sunset ceremonies will begin at 6:30 p.m. They will be held at the Sept. 11 monument in Jean W. Cochran Park in Peconic; at the Sept. 11 memorial on Woodland Ave. in Port Jefferson and at Heritage Garden at Mill Pond Park in Glen Cove.

A pair of moonlight memorial services begin at 7 p.m. at the Common Ground at Rotary Park in Sayville and at 9/11 Community Memorial next to the Shoreham Firehouse in Shoreham.

A candlelight ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. at the 9/11 monument in Malverne near the gazebo. The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Stony Brook will host a meditative, candlelit labyrinth walk at 8 p.m., at 380 Nicolls Road in East Setauket.

And an interfaith prayer service will be held at 8:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Plainview at 8:15 p.m.