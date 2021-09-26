Runners went from Brooklyn to lower Manhattan for the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk, which retraces the steps of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller during the rescue at Ground Zero. See photos of the event.

Runners pass portraits of the fallen as they exit the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel during the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Thousands dashed or strolled from Brooklyn to lower Manhattan Sunday morning for the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Anthony Locks, a firefighter from France, displays a flag at the starting line before the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sept. 26.

George Siller is at the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Catastrophically injured service members, Gold Star families and families of fallen firefighters gather at the starting line for the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Joe Piscopo emcees the opening ceremony for the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.

Frank Siller at the starting line before the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.

Mikayla Paribello, 9, of Staten Island, whose dad is an NYPD lieutenant, listens to the opening remarks before the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.

Runners cross the finish line during the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.

Runners cross the finish line during the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.

Runners cross the finish line during the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.

Matt Long's sand sculpture for the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.

Runners proceed along West Street during the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.

Runners proceed along West Street during the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.

Runners proceed along West Street during the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.

Runners proceed along West Street during the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.

Runners proceed along West Street during the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.

The first wave of runners starts at the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.

Scott LoBaido's art installation "Never ever forget" is unveiled before the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.

West Point Cadets get a high five from Frank Siller at the start of the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.

Runners proceed along West Street during the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.