911-anniversary

See photos from the annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk

By Newsday Staff
Runners went from Brooklyn to lower Manhattan for the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk, which retraces the steps of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller during the rescue at Ground Zero. See photos of the event.

Runners pass portraits of the fallen as they
Credit: Jeff Bachner

Runners pass portraits of the fallen as they exit the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel during the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sept. 26.

The colorguard at the 20th Annual Tunnel to
Credit: Jeff Bachner

Thousands dashed or strolled from Brooklyn to lower Manhattan Sunday morning for the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Anthony Locks, a firefighter from France displays a
Credit: Jeff Bachner

Anthony Locks, a firefighter from France, displays a flag at the starting line before the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sept. 26.

George Siller is on hand for the 20th
Credit: Jeff Bachner

George Siller is at the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sept. 26.

 

Catastrophically injured service members, Gold Star families and
Credit: Jeff Bachner

Catastrophically injured service members, Gold Star families and families of fallen firefighters gather at the starting line for the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Joe Piscopo emcees the opening ceremony for the
Credit: Jeff Bachner

Joe Piscopo emcees the opening ceremony for the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.

Frank Siller at the starting line before the
Credit: Jeff Bachner

Frank Siller at the starting line before the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.

Mikayla Paribello 9 of Richmond Town SI whose
Credit: Jeff Bachner

Mikayla Paribello, 9, of Staten Island, whose dad is an NYPD lieutenant, listens to the opening remarks before the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.

Runners cross the finish line during the 20th
Credit: Jeff Bachner

Runners cross the finish line during the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.

Runners cross the finish line during the 20th
Credit: Jeff Bachner

Runners cross the finish line during the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.

Runners cross the finish line during the 20th
Credit: Jeff Bachner

Runners cross the finish line during the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.

Matt Long's sand sculpture for the 20th Annual
Credit: Jeff Bachner

Matt Long's sand sculpture for the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.

Runners proceed along West Street during the 20th
Credit: Jeff Bachner

Runners proceed along West Street during the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.

Runners proceed along West Street during the 20th
Credit: Jeff Bachner

Runners proceed along West Street during the 20th
Credit: Jeff Bachner

Runners proceed along West Street during the 20th
Credit: Jeff Bachner

Runners proceed along West Street during the 20th
Credit: Jeff Bachner

The first wave of runners starts at the
Credit: Jeff Bachner

The first wave of runners starts at the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.

Scott LoBaido's art installation "Never ever forget" is
Credit: Jeff Bachner

Scott LoBaido's art installation "Never ever forget" is unveiled before the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.

West Point Cadets get a high five from
Credit: Jeff Bachner

West Point Cadets get a high five from Frank Siller at the start of the 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sep. 26.

Runners proceed along West Street during the 20th
Credit: Jeff Bachner

Runners proceed along West Street during the 20th
Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Newsday Staff

