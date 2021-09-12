Foundation pays off mortgages for 20 first responders who died of Ground Zero-related illness

A Staten Island organization founded by the family of an FDNY firefighter who died on 9/11 announced Sunday that it has paid off the mortgages on 20 homes belonging to New York City first responders who died from Ground Zero-related diseases.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation made the announcement during a 20th anniversary memorial in lower Manhattan honoring the thousands of first responders and civilians who died from 9/11 illnesses years after the attack on the World Trade Center.

"The devastating effects of 9/11 did not end in the rubble and the debris from the collapse (of the towers) and it did not end after the toxic dust in the air settled in the street, these streets and the streets around here in lower Manhattan," Tunnel to Towers chief executive officer Frank Siller said before friends and relatives read the names of 1,737 people who died of 9/11 illnesses.

"The great tragedy of the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil continues to affect us and it isn’t over yet. Because of 9/11, thousands are getting sick and suffering and thousands upon thousands have died from 9/11 illnesses," Siller added.

Siller’s family created the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to honor his brother Stephen Siller, who had finished his shift in Brooklyn on Sept. 11, 2001, and was on his way to play golf when he learned the nation had been attacked. He returned to his firehouse, retrieved his gear and headed to lower Manhattan.

When Siller found traffic blocked at the entrance of the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel, he strapped his 60 pounds of gear on his back and ran through the tunnel. He died later that day at the Twin Towers.

One of the beneficiaries of the program is Jen McNamara of Blue Point, whose husband, FDNY firefighter John McNamara, died from 9/11-related cancer in 2006 while she was pregnant with their son, Jack.

"I’ve always had this dream of leaving my house to my son," said McNamara, who attended Sunday’s memorial with her son, now 14. "It’s a huge comfort."

Another beneficiary, Judi Simmons of Nesconset, said it was important to recognize the sacrifices made by those who became ill during the recovery efforts. Simmons’ husband, FDNY firefighter Marty Simmons, died from 9/11-linked respiratory failure in 2008.

"He knew things were dangerous after the fact and he continued to go back, every day, day after day" said Simmons, the president of First Responders Park in Nesconset, which honors firefighters, cops and others who died from Ground Zero-related diseases.

Tunnel to Towers has vowed to pay off 200 mortgages on homes owned by 200 firefighters and police officers who have died in the line of duty, including Ground Zero-related illness, by the end of 2021. The foundation has already paid off mortgages of 250 fallen first responders.

Jean Gunning of Connecticut spent her 90th birthday at Sunday’s memorial to honor her son Gary Gunning of Stewart Manor, who died of 9/11-related cancer in June. She was joined by nearly a dozen other friends and relatives, many wearing Islanders jerseys with "Uncle G" on the back.

Gunning, a huge Isles fan, worked at Prudential Securities and was at the World Trade Center when the towers were attacked in 2001, his family said. He was also a big presence in many lives, they added.

"We continue ask ourselves, how can one person make so many people feel like they lost their best friend?" asked Gunning’s widow, Camille Gunning.

In Huntington, meanwhile, Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci and other officials held a service to honor those killed 20 years ago during the attacks — including 43 Huntington residents — and those who died in subsequent years from 9/11 diseases.

"We joined together that day as one American family, from all different walks of life, and all societal differences fell away," Lupinacci said of Sept. 11, 2001. "We were unified, as we should always be. Those who lived that day will never forget how united we became."

There will be another 9/11 memorial ceremony in Rockville Centre's Village Green at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Nearly 3,000 flags will be placed in the park honoring each victim of the attacks and the 49 names of Rockville Centre residents killed are inscribed on the memorial and will be read aloud.

With Morgan Campbell