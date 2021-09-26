Tunnel to Towers 5k kicks off in Brooklyn

Thousands either dashed or strolled from Brooklyn to lower Manhattan Sunday morning by way of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, participants in an annual 5k to honor the 343 FDNY firefighters killed on Sept, 11, 2001.

The 20th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk retraces the steps of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who ran through the nearly two-mile long tunnel with 60 pounds of gear on his back to help with the rescue at Ground Zero.

Siller, 34, was assigned to Squad 1 in Park Slope, Brooklyn. He had just finished his tour and was heading home to Staten Island when he heard a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center.

After he found traffic blocked at the entrance to the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel, Siller strapped the gear on his back and ran nearly two miles through it toward Ground Zero. His remains were never found.

The family created the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation to honor him, his fellow firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers who also perished, as well as the thousands of civilians killed in the attacks.

"It reminds me to be as good as I can be, to live as much as I can, and to push through difficult times," said Siller’s niece, Mae Zolotowsky, of East Brunswick, New Jersey. "It reminds me of how I want to live my life."