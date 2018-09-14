Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Evening
67° Good Evening

liBIKE180904

Print

A Massapequa bicyclist was seriously injured when a car hit him early Monday in Melville, Suffolk County police said.

Sean Spaulding, 47, was riding south on New York Avenue just north of East Lyons Street at 4:25 a.m. when he was hit by a southbound 2012 Chevrolet sedan driven by Thuan Van Hoang, 55, of Huntington Station.

Melville Rescue Squad took Spaulding to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for treatment. Hoang was not hurt.

No charges have been filed but police impounded the Chevrolet for a safety check and are investigating the crash, according to a release. Police asked anyone with information to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

More news

New York Lottery's Yolanda Vega, center, presents a Two 20-something LIers strike it rich in lottery
Marilyn Sims casts her vote in the primary LI turnout in Dem primary tripled that of 2014
Defenseman Rob O'Gara (46) skates on Friday at LI's O'Gara hopes to earn a spot with Rangers
Gilgo State Park, closed for three years in Gilgo State Park to be replenished, reopened
Suffolk Family Court Judge Theresa Whelan, seen here Whelan wins Dem primary for Suffolk Surrogate
The delectably gooey-rich mac and cheese pizza served Mac and cheese pizza, more LI pies you have to try