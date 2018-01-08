TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 34° Good Evening
Overcast 34° Good Evening

Blessing the animals

By Gina Tabarus
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

To celebrate World Animal Day on Tuesday, all pets are welcome to be blessed outdoors at three locations this week. This date was chosen because it commemorates the life of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals, and although Francis is a Roman Catholic saint, many denominations bless animals in his honor. One by one animal lovers bring their pets up for this special blessing.

All animals or pictures of pets and their animal companions are invited. No reservations are needed, and the blessings take place rain or shine. All pets must be caged or leashed.

WHEN | WHERE 3-4 p.m. today, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 11 Ogden Ct. (off East 17th Street), Huntington Station

INFO 631-423-1013, stpetersli.org

ADMISSION Free

WHEN | WHERE 4 p.m. today, the back parking lot of The Church of St. Jude, 3606 Lufberry Ave., Wantagh

INFO 516-221-2505, thechurchofstjude.org

ADMISSION Free, pet food donations accepted

WHEN | WHERE 4 p.m. Tuesday, The Rock at Shrine of Our Lady of the Island, 258 Eastport Manor Rd., Manorville

INFO 631-325-0661, ourladyoftheisland.org

ADMISSION Free

— Gina Tabarus

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen, shown Jan. Town to audit snow removal efforts after storm
Oyster Bay Town Hall, in Oyster Bay on Town board to vote on sale of 2.27-acre property
Exterior views of the Devon Yacht Club In Yacht club sues county over shellfish leases
Sharon Seudat leaves Nassau Police headquarters in Mineola Mother weeps, says sorry she smothered her baby
Cashier Lorna Horton packs a customer's reusable bags Retailers: Patrons going bagless, buying reusables
Brittney Schmidt, 31, of Brooklyn, was sentenced to Cancer scam defendant gets 1 year in jail
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE