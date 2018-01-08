To celebrate World Animal Day on Tuesday, all pets are welcome to be blessed outdoors at three locations this week. This date was chosen because it commemorates the life of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals, and although Francis is a Roman Catholic saint, many denominations bless animals in his honor. One by one animal lovers bring their pets up for this special blessing.

All animals or pictures of pets and their animal companions are invited. No reservations are needed, and the blessings take place rain or shine. All pets must be caged or leashed.

WHEN | WHERE 3-4 p.m. today, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 11 Ogden Ct. (off East 17th Street), Huntington Station

INFO 631-423-1013, stpetersli.org

ADMISSION Free

WHEN | WHERE 4 p.m. today, the back parking lot of The Church of St. Jude, 3606 Lufberry Ave., Wantagh

INFO 516-221-2505, thechurchofstjude.org

ADMISSION Free, pet food donations accepted

WHEN | WHERE 4 p.m. Tuesday, The Rock at Shrine of Our Lady of the Island, 258 Eastport Manor Rd., Manorville

INFO 631-325-0661, ourladyoftheisland.org

ADMISSION Free

— Gina Tabarus