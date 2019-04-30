1-800-Flowers.com Inc., a Carle Place-based online florist and gift retailer, on Tuesday reported that strong sales in its 1-800-Baskets and Harry & David brands helped push net revenue up nearly 4 percent in the fiscal third quarter.

The company's shares jumped 10 percent in midday trading to $21.32. The shares are up about 68 percent in the past year.

The company reported revenue of $248 million for the quarter ended March 31.

"During the fiscal third quarter we continued to drive strong revenue growth despite the shift of the Easter holiday into our fiscal fourth quarter, compared with last year, when the holiday fell in our fiscal third quarter," said Chris McCaan, CEO of 1-800-Flowers.com.

The company said its net loss of $8.2 million was down slightly from $8.5 million the year prior.