1-800-Flowers.com reports narrower net loss in quarter

1-800-Flowers.com CEO Chris McCann seen here on June 15, 2016. Photo Credit: Chuck Fadely

By Aisha Al-Muslim  aisha.al-muslim@newsday.com @aishaalmuslim
1-800-Flowers.com Inc. on Tuesday reported a narrower net loss and a slight drop in revenue for its first quarter, affected by the sale of the Fannie May Confection Brands business on May 30.

The Carle Place-based online florist and gift company reported a net loss of $13.2 million in the fiscal 2018 first quarter, ended Oct. 1, compared with a loss of $15.8 million in the year-earlier period.

Revenue for the quarter was $157.3 million compared with $165.8 million a year earlier.

“While reported revenues were down approximately five percent, comparable revenues — which are adjusted for the sale of the Fannie May business last quarter — increased approximately two percent,” chief executive Chris McCann said in a statement.

Comparable revenue growth was driven primarily by gift basket brand Harry & David, where sales increased more than five percent during the quarter, and by growth across all of the company’s gourmet food gift brands.

For fiscal 2018, 1-800-Flowers reiterated its revenue forecast would be in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion.

Shares of the company rose 40 cents to $9.75 in Tuesday morning trading.

Aisha Al-Muslim is Pulitzer Prize finalist and business reporter for Newsday, covering retail and small businesses on Long Island. She joined Newsday in 2011. Born in Panama, she is fluent in Spanish.

