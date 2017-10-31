1-800-Flowers.com Inc. on Tuesday reported a narrower net loss and a slight drop in revenue for its first quarter, affected by the sale of the Fannie May Confection Brands business on May 30.

The Carle Place-based online florist and gift company reported a net loss of $13.2 million in the fiscal 2018 first quarter, ended Oct. 1, compared with a loss of $15.8 million in the year-earlier period.

Revenue for the quarter was $157.3 million compared with $165.8 million a year earlier.

“While reported revenues were down approximately five percent, comparable revenues — which are adjusted for the sale of the Fannie May business last quarter — increased approximately two percent,” chief executive Chris McCann said in a statement.

Comparable revenue growth was driven primarily by gift basket brand Harry & David, where sales increased more than five percent during the quarter, and by growth across all of the company’s gourmet food gift brands.

For fiscal 2018, 1-800-Flowers reiterated its revenue forecast would be in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion.

Shares of the company rose 40 cents to $9.75 in Tuesday morning trading.