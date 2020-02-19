TODAY'S PAPER
By Daysi Calavia-Robertson daysi.calavia-robertson@newsday.com @Daysi_CL
Carle Place-based online florist and gift retailer 1-800-Flowers.com said Tuesday that it would acquire PersonalizationMall.com — an online seller of personalized gifts such as coffee mugs and blankets — from home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond for $252 million.

The sale of PersonalizationMall.com comes four years after the Chicago company was acquired by Bed Bath & Beyond for about $190 million. 

The company "will be an excellent addition to our growing family of popular gifting brands," Chris McCann, chief executive of 1-800-Flowers, said in a statement. 

PersonalizationMall.com has achieved steady financial growth for the past several years, with revenues reaching more than $150 million in its most recent year.

“We expect PersonalizationMall.com to be accretive to our top and bottom-line results in fiscal 2021,” McCann said.

The acquisition includes the PersonalizationMall.com website and its new, 360,000 square foot production and distribution facility in Bolingbrook, Illinois. PersonalizationMall.com will become a wholly owned subsidiary of 1-800-Flowers.com Inc.

