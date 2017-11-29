TODAY'S PAPER
1-800-Flowers launches personalization service

1-800-Flowers sells customized gifts through its new Personalization

1-800-Flowers sells customized gifts through its new Personalization Universe service. Photo Credit: 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. / J.Scafuro

By Maura McDermott  maura.mcdermott@newsday.com @mauramcdermott
1-800-Flowers.com Inc. has launched a new gift personalization service, the company said.

The service, Personalization Universe, offers more than 10,000 items, including home decor, costumes, storybooks, piggy banks and wine bottles for occasions such as birthdays, weddings and graduations. The items can be engraved, embroidered, monogrammed, etched and printed.

It is online at personalizationuniverse.com.

1-800-Flowers.com has been “testing the personalized business for some time, while closely monitoring the retail environment and ultimately identifying a strong opportunity within the customized gifts space,” Chris McCann, chief executive of the Carle Place company, said in a statement Tuesday.

The company’s brands also include 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch popcorn and The Popcorn Factory.

Maura McDermott covers residential real estate and other business news on Long Island.

