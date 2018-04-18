2019 Volkswagen Jetta: Economical but unremarkable

DURHAM, N.C. — When it comes to personality, traits such as openness, conscientiousness, extroversion, agreeableness and neuroticism are defined by how we were raised as children. A similar principle applies to cars, with traits such as spaciousness, comfort, handling, power and safety all affected by how the car was designed in the first place. And just as a person’s personality can change over time with much effort, so too can a car’s, although it’s far easier.

The thought occurred to me after traveling to Durham, N.C., to drive the redesigned 2019 Volkswagen Jetta. The town is going through a remarkable metamorphosis from sleepy hamlet to trendy small city, as is the car that I drove there.

The seventh generation of the Volkswagen Jetta isn’t the nimble, inexpensive little German sports sedan that won the hearts of consumers looking for something unique. Instead, Volkswagen has accelerated what it initially tried with the last version of the Jetta: making the car feel more like other mainstream American-market compact sedans.

The 2019 Jetta is nearly two inches longer and an inch wider than the current model, which lends the cabin a remarkably roomy feel. Most impressive is backseat space, with good room even for those more than 6 feet tall. Base S models get cloth seats, while SE, R-Line and SEL trims get leatherette seats. Top-of-the-line SEL Premium gets leather seats. The driving position is high and comfortable, although the driver’s knee rubs against the center console. The seat seems designed for the two-thirds of Americans who are overweight or obese. They are wide and welcoming, but lack the side bolstering needed during cornering.

The instrument panel is clean, simple and easy to use, and is anchored by a standard 6.5-inch or optional 8-inch touch screen. The infotainment system is responsive and includes standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The audio system is disappointing, however. The test vehicle lacked the newly optional 400-watt 8-speaker Beats audio system. Instead, the midlevel R-Line had the standard 4-speaker audio system that sounded strangely muffled. And what modern car, especially one aimed at younger buyers, makes do with a solitary USB port? If you want a second one, it’s optional.

While buyers get a choice of five trim levels, they all come with the same engine: a revised version of last year’s turbocharged and intercooled 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 147 horsepower and 187 pound-feet of torque. It’s mated to a new eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission. Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes are standard.

There’s decent power off the line, with little evidence of turbo lag. It feels sprightly thanks to the automatic transmission that shifts promptly and unobtrusively. Fuel economy is impressive, returning 32.5 mpg in mixed driving.

Far less impressive was the driving experience, which is reminiscent of the Passat. The steering has lots of play on center; twitch it and nothing happens. Road feel is nonexistent, making for a very unexciting driving experience, one exacerbated by the rear torsion beam suspension. You can improve things somewhat by getting Driving Mode Selection, which offers four driving modes. It’s standard on SEL models and optional on others. On the flip side, this is among the quietest compacts I’ve experienced, with negligible road, wind and tire noise.

Clearly Volkswagen thinks the road to higher U.S. Jetta sales is to build cars that focus on features, space and comfort, rather than the sporty European persona that once defined this car’s appeal to so many buyers.

In a culture that rewards unique personalities, a trait that built Volkswagen’s brand in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, the 2019 Jetta’s uninspired competence seems an odd choice.