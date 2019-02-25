TODAY'S PAPER
Job fair will recruit workers for 2020 Census

The positions pay $17 to $23 an hour and offer flexible hours, officials said.

By Carrie Mason-Draffen carrie.mason-draffen@newsday.com @newsgirlie
The Suffolk County Department of Labor and the U.S. Census Bureau will host a job fair Thursday in Brentwood to recruit workers for the 2020 census.

Positions available include census takers, recruiting assistants, and office and supervisory staff. To be eligible residents must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number, and be a U.S. citizen. Pay ranges from $17 to $23 an hour. The jobs offer flexible hours.

"We are in full swing preparing for the 2020 census, working to ensure we will have the most accurate count possible," County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement.

Representatives from Census will attend the job fair to answer questions. Residents also may apply online at bit.ly/LIcensus . 

The fair will take place at Suffolk County Community College's Michael J. Grant Campus, 1001 Crooked Hill Rd., from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Carrie Mason-Draffen reports about Long Island employment issues and other business news, and writes the Help Wanted column, which answers employees’ and employers’ workplace questions.

