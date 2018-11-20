Two-dozen amateur boxers fought it out in the ring Monday night for charity. The participants, representing all corners of the Island's business community, helped raise between $125,000 and $175,000, organizers said.

More than 1,000 people attended the 15th annual Long Island Fight for Charity at the Hilton Long Island in Melville, the organizers said. The event featured special guest appearances by boxing legends Leon and Michael Spinks.

The amateur fighters, with ring names like Tara “The Hit Girl” Del Bianco, Chris “The Undertaker” Tombline, and Michael “The Number Cruncher” Holmstrom, came from a wide array of industries and jobs. The competitors, most with no boxing experience, had been training since the spring for the event.

The Fight for Charity has donated more than $1.1 million to Long Island charities since its launch.

The 12 bouts featured these match-ups:

Jane “The Real (Estate) Deal” Chen of Forchelli Deegan Terrana vs. Genine “The Knock Out” Traina of Equity First

Chris “The Undertaker” Tombline of Gutterman’s Funeral Home vs. Steven “Tank” East of Caring People Inc.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Harold “The Flash” German of Blu Chip SEO vs. Jon “The Dark Knight” Hurd of Asgard Regulatory Group

Grant “The Bull” Havasy of Blue & Gold Homes vs. Michael “The Number Cruncher” Holmstrom of Grassi & Co.

Stefan “Boom Boom” Borovina of Cohen & Jaffe vs. Robert “The ‘Buca’ Barbarian” Hepworth of Unique Contracting 1 Inc.

Matthew “The Core Colossus” Pomara of Core BTS vs. Glen “The German Sermon” Tuifel of CSEA Nassau Local 830

Delia “Dynamite D” De Salvo, a personal trainer, vs. Jamie “The Trainer” O’Mara, a crossing guard with the Suffolk County Police Department

Walter “The Killa” Bonilla of Colonial Voluntary Benets vs. Michael “Boom Bots” Zaharios of the South Huntington School District

Nicholas “The Beast” Milazzo of bridge painters Local 806 vs. Scott "One Shot" Yamond, a personal trainer

Tara “Killer-Watt” Bono of EMPower Solar vs. Tara “The Hit Girl” Del Bianco of SUNation Solar Systems

Alyssa “The Annihilator” Kirschbaum of Success Academy vs. Sarah “Big Mama” Walters of Long Island Lutheran High School

John "The Hammer" Sebastiano of ironworkers Local 46 vs. Bobbylee "Rampage" Watson of the Bronx