Another gym planned for Long Island is shaping up in part of a former Sears store.

Located in a shopping center at 4000 Jericho Tpke. in East Northport, the former Sears is being redeveloped for fitness and retail.

You might remember that a new 12-screen, AMC movie theater opened in a section of the old department store space in November.

Now San Ramon, California-based chain 24 Hour Fitness is preparing to open a gym, its fourth on Long Island, on Feb. 29 in part of the old Sears, which closed in 2017.

The gym will feature cycle studios, fitness classes, virtual classes on demand via an app, a basketball court, a lap pool and training programs, according to a statement from 24 Hour Fitness.

“We’ve got an array of fun and challenging ways to stay on top of your 2020 fitness resolutions — from our talented team of personal trainers, to our group fitness offerings,” Eric Meyers, general manager, said in the statement.

Long Island has no shortage of gyms, as dozens have opened in the past two years as mall and shopping center landlords court tenants to fill store vacancies created by the so-called retail apocalypse.

As for 24 Hour Fitness, the chain has three existing Long Island locations — in Massapequa, Bay Shore and Valley Stream — among the more than 440 locations nationwide.

Its membership fees average $45 a month.

The gym chain falls into the traditional multipurpose club category, according to IHRSA, The International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association, a Boston-based trade group.

The East Northport shopping center where the 24 Hour Fitness will open is split between two owners.

Seritage Growth Properties, a Manhattan-based real estate investment trust that was spun off from Sears Holdings Corp. in 2015, owns the former Sears section.

Seritage calls its part of the shopping center Huntington Square Mall on its website.

In addition to the planned gym opening and the approximately 47,000-square-foot movie theater that is already open in the former Sears space, Seritage plans to add 88,326 square feet of retail to the site, according to building applications it submitted to the Town of Huntington.

Seritage did not respond to a request for comment.

The rest of the East Northport shopping center — 74,000 square feet — is called Huntington Square and owned by Federal Realty Investment Trust, a Rockville, Maryland-based company. That section of the shopping center includes a Barnes & Noble bookstore, America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Chili’s Bar & Grill.

Retail Roundup is a column about major retail news on Long Island — store openings, closings, expansions, acquisitions, etc. — that is published online and in the Monday paper. To read more of these columns, click here. If you have news to share, please send an email to Newsday reporter Tory N. Parrish at tory.parrish@newsday.com.