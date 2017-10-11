Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 64° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Business

    3 Long Island car dealerships charged with illegal sales by AG

    Updated
    By  david.reich-hale@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    Nissan of Garden City, located in Hempstead, is

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    Nissan of Garden City, located in Hempstead, is one of three Long Island car dealerships accused by the state attorney general of unlawfully selling credit repair and identity theft protection services. (Credit: Google Earth)

    Five New York car dealerships, including three on Long Island, have agreed to return more than $900,000 in restitution to nearly 6,400 customers after state prosecutors alleged they unlawfully sold credit repair and identity theft protection services to consumers who bought or leased vehicles.

    The dealers also agreed to pay $135,000 in penalties to the state, Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Biz Briefing newsletter!

    The latest LI business news in your inbox daily.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Northwell volunteers listen to team leader Randy Howard LI medical team on way to Puerto Rico Jerome Swartz, former CEO of Symbol Technologies, was Former LI CEO sues feds for $300G The historic Baxter House in Baxter Estates was Site of demolished historic home for sale

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK