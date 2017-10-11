Five New York car dealerships, including three on Long Island, have agreed to return more than $900,000 in restitution to nearly 6,400 customers after state prosecutors alleged they unlawfully sold credit repair and identity theft protection services to consumers who bought or leased vehicles.
The dealers also agreed to pay $135,000 in penalties to the state, Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.