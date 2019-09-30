Applications available for 50 apprenticeship spots

The Finishing Trades Institute of New York will begin taking applications on Wednesday for 50 metal refinisher apprenticeships.

Applications can be obtained at the institute's office, 36-13 36th Ave., Long Island City, Queens, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays through Oct. 15 or until 500 forms are distributed, whichever comes first.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work and be able to understand instructions in English.

Call 718-937-7440 for more information.