7-Eleven unveils self-serve espresso, cappuccino, more
The convenience store's new beverage bar offerings are available at 10 Long Island locations.
Select 7-Eleven locations on Long Island are installing beverage bars that the chain said allow customers to better customize their coffee.
7-Eleven said customers who visit the 10 Long Island locations can select the company's standard drip coffee, or choose from espresso-based options, including lattes, cappuccinos, americanos (with extra shots of espresso), as well as iced coffee drinks, cold brew and nitro cold brew topped off with a variety of milk, creamers, sweeteners and toppings. The drinks are all the same price, but vary based on cup size.
These Long Island 7-Eleven locations have installed the new beverage bars:
- 260 Motor Pkwy., Brentwood
- 126 East Northport Rd., Kings Park
- 655 Route 25A., Kings Park
- 710 Route 347, Smithtown
- 286 W. Roe Blvd., Patchogue
- 969 W. Beech St., Long Beach
- 635 Powells Lane, Westbury
- 599 S. Broadway., Hicksville
- 758 Old Bethpage Rd., Old Bethpage
- 378 Oakwood Rd., Huntington Station
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.