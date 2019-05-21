TODAY'S PAPER
7-Eleven unveils self-serve espresso, cappuccino, more

The convenience store's new beverage bar offerings are available at 10 Long Island locations.

7-Eleven says it's new beverage bars allow customers

7-Eleven says it's new beverage bars allow customers to be their own baristas. Photo Credit: AP

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Select 7-Eleven locations on Long Island are installing beverage bars that the chain said allow customers to better customize their coffee. 

7-Eleven said customers who visit the 10 Long Island locations can select the company's standard drip coffee, or choose from espresso-based options, including lattes, cappuccinos, americanos (with extra shots of espresso), as well as iced coffee drinks, cold brew and nitro cold brew topped off with a variety of milk, creamers, sweeteners and toppings. The drinks are all the same price, but vary based on cup size.

These Long Island 7-Eleven locations have installed the new beverage bars:

  • 260 Motor Pkwy., Brentwood
  • 126 East Northport Rd., Kings Park
  • 655 Route 25A., Kings Park
  • 710 Route 347, Smithtown
  • 286 W. Roe Blvd., Patchogue
  • 969 W. Beech St., Long Beach
  • 635 Powells Lane, Westbury
  • 599 S. Broadway., Hicksville
  • 758 Old Bethpage Rd., Old Bethpage
  • 378 Oakwood Rd., Huntington Station
