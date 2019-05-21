Select 7-Eleven locations on Long Island are installing beverage bars that the chain said allow customers to better customize their coffee.

7-Eleven said customers who visit the 10 Long Island locations can select the company's standard drip coffee, or choose from espresso-based options, including lattes, cappuccinos, americanos (with extra shots of espresso), as well as iced coffee drinks, cold brew and nitro cold brew topped off with a variety of milk, creamers, sweeteners and toppings. The drinks are all the same price, but vary based on cup size.

These Long Island 7-Eleven locations have installed the new beverage bars:

260 Motor Pkwy., Brentwood

126 East Northport Rd., Kings Park

655 Route 25A., Kings Park

710 Route 347, Smithtown

286 W. Roe Blvd., Patchogue

969 W. Beech St., Long Beach

635 Powells Lane, Westbury

599 S. Broadway., Hicksville

758 Old Bethpage Rd., Old Bethpage

378 Oakwood Rd., Huntington Station