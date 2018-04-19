TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Morning
43° Good Morning
Business

Colliers International LI honored for 'most ingenious deal of the year'

The award was given to Colliers for its sale of the former Pall Corp. building at 25 Harbor Park Dr. in Port Washington to Kiss Nail Products Inc. for $30 million.

The former Pall Corp. corporate headquarters in Port

The former Pall Corp. corporate headquarters in Port Washington was sold to Kiss Nail Products. Photo Credit: .

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Print

Commercial real estate brokerage Colliers International Long Island took home the honor of arranging the "most ingenious deal of the year" at the annual awards dinner of the Association for a Better Long Island and the Commercial Industrial Brokers Society Wednesday night.

The award, presented at the 23rd annual Long Island Real Estate Dinner, held at the Heritage Club at Bethpage, formerly Carlyle on the Green, was given to Colliers for its sale of the former Pall Corp. building at 25 Harbor Park Dr. in Port Washington to Kiss Nail Products Inc. for $30 million.

Kiss, which received tax assistance from the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency, purchased the 272,000-square-foot building last year. As part of the sale, Pall agreed to lease 90,000 square feet of space.

The local Colliers team included Gus Nuzzolese, Darren Leiderman, Jason Meietta and Ken Enos.

Rechler Equity Partners of Plainview was also honored, taking home the developer of the year award for its $250 million development of Greybarn Amityville, a multifamily, mixed-used rental complex on the site of the former Frontier Park residential trailer park in North Amityville. The first two phases of the project are complete, accounting for 205 rental units, and the third is expected to be complete this summer.

“For decades, the leadership at Rechler Equity Partners have been at the forefront of Long Island real estate development, Greybarn being their latest example,” Kyle Strober, executive director of ABLI, said in a statement.  

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com

More news

A rendering of the proposed development along Jericho $80 million development project back on town agenda
The report found that the Island isn't creating Study: LI economy must grow faster to lift all boats
Canines on leashes are allowed at some of It won’t be a dog’s world at this town park
Breast Cancer Map LI has some of the highest breast cancer rates in NY
Rain that began overnight was expected to continue Forecast: ‘On and off’ rain on today on LI
Noise at the East Hampton Airport in Wainscott Town airport noise-reduction options studied