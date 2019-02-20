Aceto Corp. in Port Washington has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from its creditors and plans to sell much of itself to the highest bidder, the company announced Tuesday night.

The seller of chemicals and manufacturer of generic drugs said it will sell its chemicals unit and Rising Pharmaceuticals unit in separate transactions, both supervised by bankruptcy courts in New York and New Jersey. Rising is based in the Garden State.

Aceto said it has a “stalking-horse” agreement with the private-equity firm New Mountain Capital in Manhattan to purchase the chemicals unit for $338 million. However, a higher bid could be received in the future court-supervised auction. The chemicals are used primarily in agriculture.

Aceto said it will use the same process to sell Rising. The drugmaker was purchased in 2011 as part of an ambitious plan to transform Aceto into a fast-growing pharmaceutical player.

Tuesday’s announcement comes nine months after Aceto said it would explore the sale of the entire company or some of its divisions because of falling prices for some of its generic drugs.

“For the past several months, the board has been conducting a comprehensive evaluation of strategic alternatives to address the company’s debt burden in consultation with its financial and legal advisers while continuing to work cooperatively with its lenders," CEO William C. Kennally III said Tuesday. "After assessing its options, the Board has determined that court-supervised sales of Aceto’s chemicals business assets and its subsidiary Rising Pharmaceuticals are in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders.”

The sale of the two divisions is expected to be completed by June 30. The company will be left with its pharmaceutical ingredients unit, which supplies drugmakers.

Aceto reported a loss of $316 million for the year ended June 30, 2018, compared with a profit of $11.4 million in 2017.

The loss was largely due to Rising, which produced an impairment charge of $256.3 million. The impairment charge reflects that the generic drugs unit, which was assembled via multimillion-dollar acquisitions, has declined in value from the level recorded in Aceto's books.

Sales for the year ended June 30, 2018, totaled $711 million, up from $638 million in 2017.

On Tuesday, executives said they had secured $60 million in financing to keep operating. They also said they would announce Aceto’s earnings for the October-December period on Wednesday.

The company employed more than 300 people as of last year, including about 25 in China and 12 in India —- countries where many of the chemicals are made.

The announcement came after the stock market had closed. Aceto shares closed down 7 cents, or 6 percent, to $1.03 on the NASDAQ stock market on Tuesday.