Port Washington drugmaker Aceto Corp. has won a favorable ruling in a federal court case about whether it can supply drugs to U.S. veterans that contain some active ingredients from other countries.

United States Court of Federal Claims Judge Margaret M. Sweeney ruled that under the Buy America Act, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is allowed to buy drugs that are made in the United States, even if some of their components are manufactured abroad. The ruling was published Monday after being filed under seal on July 10.

The company’s stock price rose to $3.46 soon after the market opened Tuesday, up 5.8 percent from its Monday closing price of $3.27.

William C. Kennally III, chief executive of Aceto, said in a statement Monday that the company is “gratified that the Court agreed with our position that the U.S. government is permitted to buy domestic commercial off-the-shelf products like generic drugs that are manufactured in the U.S. even if they source active pharmaceutical ingredients from India and China. Assuming either the government does not appeal, or the decision holds on appeal, we will be able to pursue business opportunities to supply generic drug products to the U.S. government as before along with our domestic manufacturing partner, sourcing active pharmaceutical ingredients from India.”

The government has 60 days to appeal the decision, Aceto said in a statement.

Sweeney’s ruling invalidates the VA’s interpretation of the Trade Agreements Clause, which had led to the termination of 11 VA contracts with Acetris Health LLC, an Aceto subsidiary, the company said Monday.