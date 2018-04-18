Aceto Corp. is exploring the sale of the company or some of its divisions because of price declines for some of its generic drugs, executives announced Wednesday.

The Port Washington-based manufacturer of drugs and chemicals has hired the investment bank PJT Partners and Lowenstein Sandler LLP attorneys, both in Manhattan, “to assist in this strategic review process.”

The process will consider “the sale of key business segments, a merger or other business combination with another party, continuing as a standalone entity or other potential alternatives,” Aceto said in a statement released Wednesday night.

The announcement came after the stock market closed. In after-hours trading, Aceto shares fell $2.41, or 33 percent, to $4.99 on the Nasdaq Stock Market. They had closed up 3 cents, or less than 1 percent, to $7.40.

The company also announced the resignation of CFO Edward Borkowski, the appointment of Rebecca Roof as interim CFO, and negotiations with its lenders on a waiver of its loan covenants.

“Given the continuing headwinds in the generics market, the board [of directors] has taken decisive action,” said board chairman Al Eilender.

The moves comes less than two months after Aceto disclosed it was facing the potential loss of federal government contracts to supply generic drugs to veterans because the active ingredients in some of them come from India, not the United States. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs had ordered Aceto to find domestic sources for the ingredients ansd to begin providing generic drugs without Indian ingredients by March 26 or face termination of the supply contracts.

Aceto hasn't public said how the dispute was resolved. A company spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Aceto purchased rights to the 11 drugs in late 2016 from Lucid Pharma LLC in New Jersey as part of a $462 million deal with Lucid affiliate Citron Pharma LLC in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The transaction was part of a strategy to expand Aceto's presence in pharmaceuticals after years of selling ingredients to drugmakers.

The drugs now under review are produced by Aurolife Pharma LLC in Dayton, New Jersey, and sold by Aceto to the VA.