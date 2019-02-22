Shares in Aceto Corp., which filed for bankruptcy protection this week, face delisting from the NASDAQ stock market, the Port Washington company announced Friday.

The seller of chemicals and manufacturer of generic drugs said it received a letter dated Thursday from the NASDAQ saying “trading of the company’s common stock…will be suspended at the opening of business on Monday, March 4, unless Aceto appeals the stock market’s decision.

Aceto said it would appeal to the NASDAQ Listing Qualifications Hearing Panel to “stay the suspension of the company’s common stock” so a hearing can be held.

Aceto also said, “there can be no assurance the panel will grant the company’s request for continued listing.”

In Friday afternoon trading, the shares were down 3 cents, or 9 percent, to 29 cents.On Thursday the stock hit a 52-week low of 23 cents.