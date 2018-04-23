Drug seller Aceto Corp. in Port Washington said Monday it had received a subpoena in the federal investigation of price fixing allegations in the generic drug industry.

Aceto said it “is one of many operating companies in the generic pharmaceutical industry to receive a subpoena from the Department of Justice relating to its yearslong investigation into the industry. The company is currently preparing its response to the subpoena,” Aceto said in a statement.

The news follows last week’s announcement by Aceto that it is exploring options to sell itself or some of its divisions in the face of falling drug prices. Following that announcement, Aceto shares fell 64 percent on April 19.

News of the subpoena came before the stock market opened on Monday. In afternoon trading, Aceto shares fell 22 cents, or 9 percent, to $2.29 on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Aceto sells chemicals, generic drugs and drug ingredients. In recent years it has greatly expanded its drug portfolio by purchasing other companies and product lines.

In February, Aceto disclosed it was facing the potential loss of federal government contracts to supply generic drugs to veterans because the active ingredients in some of them come from India, not the United States.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs had ordered Aceto to find domestic sources for the ingredients and to begin providing generic drugs without Indian ingredients by March 26 or face termination of the supply contracts. The drugs now under review are produced by Aurolife Pharma LLC in Dayton, New Jersey, and sold by Aceto to the VA.

The VA dispute involves 11 drugs that Aceto purchased in late 2016 from Lucid Pharma LLC in New Jersey as part of a $462 million deal with Lucid affiliate Citron Pharma LLC in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Aceto hasn't publicly said how the VA dispute was resolved.

The company employed 286 as of June 2017, according to a securities filing.

Aceto reported a loss of $13.4 million in the six months ended Dec. 31, 2017, compared with a profit of $4 million in the same period a year earlier. Sales totaled $356 million in the six months ended Dec. 31, a 41 percent increase from 2016.