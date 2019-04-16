TODAY'S PAPER
Aceto to sell chemicals division to private equity firm

Aceto announced Monday night that New Mountain Capital was the successful bidder in a court auction where another, higher bid was received.

The sale of Aceto's chemicals unit requires approval

The sale of Aceto's chemicals unit requires approval of a bankruptcy court. Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Aceto Corp. will sell its chemicals unit to a private equity firm in Manhattan for an undisclosed amount, subject to a bankruptcy court hearing on Tuesday, officials said.

Aceto, which is headquartered in Port Washington, announced Monday night that New Mountain Capital was the successful bidder in a court auction where another, higher bid was received.

In February, New Mountain bid $338 million for the chemicals division, which supplies farmers and manufacturers. Aceto didn’t disclose whether New Mountain upped its bid.

“After receiving a qualified offer from another bidder reflecting higher and/or otherwise better terms, a court-supervised sale process was held on April 12,” Aceto said in a news release. “Ultimately, New Mountain Capital was selected as the successful bidder.”

The sale is the subject of a hearing Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Newark, New Jersey. If approved, the transaction is expected to close by June 30, Aceto said.

Andre Moura, managing director of New Mountain, said the private equity firm will “help the [chemicals unit] to realize its full growth potential by scaling capabilities in key markets and investing in new organic and inorganic initiatives.”

This is the second of two auction sales of Aceto’s assets as part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in February.

Last week, the company announced court approval for the sale of its struggling generic drugs unit to an India-based drugmaker for $15 million. Rising Pharmaceuticals Inc. in New Jersey was bought by Shore Suven Pharma Inc.

Rising’s inability to compete with larger rivals and problems in delivering products led to a cash crunch at Aceto. The parent also had amassed debt to acquire and expand Rising in the past eight years.

Aceto shares were delisted from the Nasdaq stock market earlier this month. They now trade on the Over-The-Counter Pink Sheet market.

