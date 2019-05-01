TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
53° Good Afternoon
Business

Forum set to help firms make their sites ADA compliant and avoid lawsuits

Businesses can learn how to make their websites

Businesses can learn how to make their websites accessible to people with disabilities. Here, a screen at The Viscardi Center in Albertson illustrates the process. Photo Credit: Chris Ware

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Print

Long Island Metro Business Action is hosting a breakfast forum May 10 on how businesses can make their websites compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and how to respond if they are faced with a lawsuit claiming their site is not accessible to people with disabilities. 

Recent court rulings have fueled lawsuits against companies whose sites are not fully accessible to users with sight or hearing impairments.

Web accessibility lawsuits nearly tripled in number from 2017 to 2018,  from 814  to 2,258, according to Seyfarth Shaw, a Chicago-based law firm.

Suits have claimed that, for instance, a blind or deaf person could not access information on a website because the sites aren’t compatible with assistive technology such as software that reads text aloud. The lawsuits are based on an interpretation of the ADA, which requires that the goods and services of public accommodations be accessible to disabled people.

The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. at the Courtyard Marriott in Ronkonkoma. The registration fee is $15 for LIMBA members and $25 for non-members . To register or for more information, go to limba.net.

With Jamie Herzlich

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

David Reich-Hale reports on banking, the business of health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Riverhead High School Principal Charles Regan will not District: HS principal reassigned amid probe
Uncle Gussys will participate in the 2019 Long Food Truck Festival coming to LI this weekend
Broadridge officials announced it has acquired Rockall Technologies, Broadridge Financial Solutions buys Rockall Technologies
A search was underway at the Glen Cove Mystery about 1968 time capsule's spot may be solved
Fried chicken comes in regular and spicy styles Chicken and burgers chain opens in Hicksville
The scene of the crash that killed an Cops: Off-duty NYPD cop killed in crash in Lynbrook