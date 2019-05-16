TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
Business

LI health providers to get $1M to combat addiction

Long Island Community Hospital, South Nassau Communities Hospital and Northwell Health will receive $350,000 each in state funding. 

The funding will increase availability of buprenorphine, a

The funding will increase availability of buprenorphine, a drug which controls heroin and opioid cravings. Photo Credit: AP/Elise Amendola

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Print

Three Long Island health providers will share more than $1 million in state money to help treat substance addiction  in their emergency departments.

Long Island Community Hospital, South Nassau Communities Hospital and Northwell Health will receive $350,000 each, according to a  news release issued Thursday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The funding will be used to expand the availability of buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid addiction.

The emergency departments will partner with an outpatient program certified by the  state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services to train emergency department staff on providing medication-assisted treatment. 

The state services group will also train staff on linking patients with peers and community-based treatment providers. Priority for awards was given to programs in areas of high unmet need, the release said.

Authorities touted a decline last year in fatal opioid overdoses on Long Island, from a high of 614 in 2017 to 483 in 2018, according to preliminary data. In the past nine years,  about 3,685 people fatally overdosed on opioids Islandwide.

New Yorkers struggling with addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can call the state's toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369).

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, community residence, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the NYS OASAS website.

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

David Reich-Hale reports on banking, the business of health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

A moratorium on development has been in place Town proposes residential development ban
Kelly and Rose Quinn stand by the plaque Plaques for fallen officers added to memorial
Dr. Charles Ruotolo, founder of Total Orthopedics and 3 orthopedics providers expand walk-in services
John Guerrieve, formerly of Massapequa, and son Cooper PGA Championship at Bethpage has families hooked
The Newsday building will be replaced with two Firm to get $16.8M in tax breaks to redevelop Newsday site
Joseph Zanco of Massapequa arrives at federal court HS teacher pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search