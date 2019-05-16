LI health providers to get $1M to combat addiction

Three Long Island health providers will share more than $1 million in state money to help treat substance addiction in their emergency departments.

Long Island Community Hospital, South Nassau Communities Hospital and Northwell Health will receive $350,000 each, according to a news release issued Thursday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The funding will be used to expand the availability of buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid addiction.

The emergency departments will partner with an outpatient program certified by the state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services to train emergency department staff on providing medication-assisted treatment.

The state services group will also train staff on linking patients with peers and community-based treatment providers. Priority for awards was given to programs in areas of high unmet need, the release said.

Authorities touted a decline last year in fatal opioid overdoses on Long Island, from a high of 614 in 2017 to 483 in 2018, according to preliminary data. In the past nine years, about 3,685 people fatally overdosed on opioids Islandwide.

New Yorkers struggling with addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can call the state's toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369).

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, community residence, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the NYS OASAS website.