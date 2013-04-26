Adler Footcare Announces EPATÂ® (Extracorporeal Pulse Activation Treatment) for Musculoskeletal Pain

Adler Footcare will be the first Healthcare Facility in New York, NY offering the most advanced and highly effective non-invasive treatment method of musculoskeletal pain approved by the Food and Drug Administration, offering patients healing without surgery.

Adler Footcare is pleased to announce that it will be one of the first healthcare facilities in New York City to offer a treatment for musculoskeletal pain called EPAT® (Extracorporeal Pulse Activation Treatment). Nearly one-in-four Americans suffer from musculoskeletal pain. The EPAT® device promotes healing without surgery for musculoskeletal disorders involving soft tissue.

The most exciting aspect about this new technology is that it provides an alternative treatment option to traditional treatment methods including surgery. The EPAT is used to treat achilles tendon tears, plantar fascia injuries or strains, ankle sprains, shin splints, and other issues causing musculoskeletal pain. Extracorporeal Pulse Activation Treatment increases healing rates and reduces recovery time. Moreover, healthcare expenditures and related out-of-pocket costs to patients are significantly reduced. EPAT allows physicians to treat a variety of traditionally difficult soft tissue problems with a new method that promotes tissue healing on its own and has no significant side effects. EPAT is the standard of care for 47 professional sports teams.

Traditional treatment methods for soft tissue pain include: medication, injections, physical therapy, orthotics, expensive prosthetic devices, rest and invasive and costly surgery. The D-Actor®, distributed in the U.S. by CuraMedix, uses a unique and proprietary set of acoustic pressure waves similar to that of lithotripsy used successfully in the past decade to treat kidney stones. The EPAT® pressure waves stimulate a healing response in inflamed or injured soft tissue.

EPAT® consists of three treatments spaced one week apart and takes five to 10 minutes, without the need of anesthesia. Patients may experience immediate relief from pain however; healing of inflamed or injured tissue may take up to 12 weeks depending on the condition.

To learn more about EPAT® for musculoskeletal pain or to schedule a consultation with a podiatrist at Adler Footcare, call (646) 783-1618 or visit the website.

About Adler Footcare of Greater New York

Dr. Jeffrey L. Adler, Medical/Surgical Director and owner of Adler Footcare of Greater New York has been practicing podiatric medicine since 1979 and has performed thousands of foot and ankle surgeries. Dr. Adler is board certified in Podiatric Surgery and Primary Podiatric Medicine by the American Board of Multiple Specialties in Podiatry. Dr. Adler is also a Professor of Minimally Invasive Foot Surgery for the Academy of Ambulatory Foot and Ankle Surgeons. As one of only several in the country who perform minimally invasive podiatric surgery, Dr. Adler’s patients enjoy significantly reduced recovery times. Learn more about Adler Footcare of Greater New York at http://www.mynycpodiatrist.com.

