TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Morning
SEARCH
51° Good Morning
Business

Survey: U.S. businesses added 275,000 jobs in April

Paul Groh, a contractor relations recruiter for FedEx,

Paul Groh, a contractor relations recruiter for FedEx, right, meets with Kurt Crafton, of Brentwood, 23, a prospective seasonal driver, during a hiring event at the Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center in Hauppauge on Nov. 7, 2018. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — U.S. companies added the most jobs in 9 months in April, a sign that hiring remains strong amid solid economic growth.

Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that businesses gained 275,000 jobs last month, up from just 151,000 in March. That's a much higher number than economists forecast for Friday's government jobs report, when analysts expect the Labor Department to say that 181,000 jobs were added, according to data provider FactSet.

The economy is so far expanding at a solid pace this year, despite fears last winter that the U.S.-China trade war, slower global growth and higher interest rates would tip the economy into recession.

Hiring was driven partly by a big gain in construction, ADP said, which added 49,000 jobs. A category that mostly includes hotels and restaurants gained 53,000.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Cara Longworth, Long Island Regional Economic Development Council Council hosts town halls on economic development
College-bound seniors from Division Avenue High School in LI counselors share insider tips for acing college
Innoveering's Ronkonkoma facility develops components, materials, sensors and LI firm wins DOD contract for hypersonic aircraft engine
Chalk lines mark a spot at the Glen Time capsule location mystery may be solved
Mario Obertis, 85, left, and Bill Hothan, 88, New Hyde Park loses VFW post as enrollment declines
Fried chicken comes in regular and spicy styles Chicken and burgers chain opens in Hicksville