TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
39° Good Morning
Business

U.S. businesses cut 27,000 jobs in March, before virus hit

Gory Rodriguez, of Starbucks, right, interviews a job

Gory Rodriguez, of Starbucks, right, interviews a job applicant during a job fair at Dolphin Mall in Miami on Oct. 1, 2019. Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — U.S. companies shed 27,000 jobs in March, according to a private survey, a figure that mostly reflected the economy as it stood before the full impact of the viral outbreak.

Payroll processor ADP said small businesses took the biggest hit, losing 90,000 jobs, while medium-sized and large companies still added workers. Economists forecast that much larger job losses, probably in the millions, will be reported in the coming months.

March's figures are the first monthly job loss reported by ADP since Hurricanes Harvey and Irma slammed Texas and much of the southeast in September 2017.

ADP said that the figures were compiled from the week ending March 14, when the number of people seeking unemployment benefits was still largely in check.

The following week, unemployment claims exploded, soaring to 3.3 million, five times the previous record high.

Most of the job losses in the March ADP report were concentrated in a category that includes retail, which cut 37,000 jobs, and in construction, which shed 16,000. Hotels, restaurants and casinos lost 11,000 jobs.

Health care providers were still hiring, adding 44,000 jobs.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search