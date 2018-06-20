TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island company wins $12.2M contract for Navy software

Advanced Acoustic Concepts will provide software engineering services for the Littoral Combat Ship, which is designed to operate in coastal waters.

Advanced Acoustic Concepts of Hauppauge company will provide

Advanced Acoustic Concepts of Hauppauge company will provide software engineering services for the Navy's Littoral Combat Ship, seen here on Dec. 4, 2017. Photo Credit: AP/Carolyn Thompson

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com
Advanced Acoustic Concepts LLC, a Hauppauge company that specializes in undersea warfare, has won a $12.2 million modification to a U.S. Navy software contract.

Under the contract, the company will provide software engineering services for the Navy's Littoral Combat Ship, according to the Defense Department.

Fifty-five percent of the work will be performed in Hauppauge and the remainder will be done in Columbia, Maryland, and LeMont Furnace, Pennsylvania, where other Advanced Acoustic facilities are located.

The work is expected to be completed by June 2019.

Advanced Acoustic officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Littoral Combat Ships, which have monohull and trimaran variants, are designed to operate in coastal regions and counter mines, submarines and small surface craft.

The modular ships can be reconfigured depending on the type of mission, according to the Navy website.

The Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington issued the contract.

