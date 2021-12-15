A plan to increase the number of tourists who visit Adventureland, improvements to the historic Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts and a new manufacturing center in Hempstead village are among 19 Long Island projects to win $8.2 million from the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The funding is the second batch to be announced in this year’s Regional Economic Development Councils competition. About $750 million in grants and state tax credits will be distributed.

So far, 585 projects across the state have received a total of $277 million. The Island has secured $13 million for 29 projects, or 4.7% of the funding.

The contest "continues to be a strong catalyst for economic development and a key tool that will help us build back better from the COVID pandemic," said Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, who is chairman of the Long Island development council and nine others statewide.

Adventureland, the amusement park in East Farmingdale, was awarded $210,000 to support a "tourism marketing plan to expand its reach into the tri-state area," state officials said.

Amusement parks were among the businesses that endured the longest shutdowns due to restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Adventureland reopened in April after being shut down for more than a year. Last month, the 60-year-old park announced it will debut a new vertical roller coaster next spring.

The nonprofit which manages the Patchogue Theatre will put its $500,000 award toward a $1.5 million renovation project that calls for a new rehearsal room, dressing rooms, bathrooms and expanded programming, they said.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hempstead village received $200,000 for a proposed industrial corridor connecting the downtown to an industrial area along Peninsula Boulevard. The project involves the cleanup of polluted property and the establishment of "a center of high-tech manufacturing and education," the officials said.

Locally, the largest funding award to date — $2 million — is for new water meters in Long Beach as part of a larger effort to stem water loss.

The Long Island Regional Economic Development Council recommended the projects to Albany for funding after reviewing applications earlier this year.

The council is made up of business executives, educators, union leaders and nonprofit officials from Nassau and Suffolk counties appointed by Hochul and her predecessor, Andrew M. Cuomo. The council is led by Kevin Law, a partner in Tritec Real Estate Co. in East Setauket, and Stuart Rabinowitz, former Hofstra University president.

"All these projects align with the strategy that we developed to grow the local economy and ensure all parts of the community benefit from that growth," Rabinowitz said.

Several more funding announcements are expected to be made by year-end.

Cuomo established the development councils’ competition. The Long Island council secured $727 million for 885 projects between 2011 and 2019, the second most after Syracuse. The contest wasn’t held last year because of a cash crunch caused by the coronavirus-induced recession.