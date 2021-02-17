The Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce will host its annual expo on Zoom this Friday.

Chamber President Phil Andrews said he is seeing more interest in the African American Business Expo, with Long Islanders eager to support Black companies and vendors wanting to prepare for reopening.

"There's an interest in keeping their business before the public," Andrews said, noting he anticipates businesses booming when people feel comfortable returning to their pre-pandemic lifestyles. "Even if they're not generating the same income, just to keep in touch with your customers so they don't totally forget you."

The theme of this year's expo is educate and elevate, with discussions planned about government disaster aid, financing, continuing education, advertising and social media, as well as a networking mixer. Vendors will have the chance to introduce themselves to attendees.

"[The goal] is to create a networking environment, to raise awareness of different products and services and, at the same time, to give business owners that participate important information to help," Andrews said.

Andrews expects about 80 vendors and 200 guests, but said there is no limit to how many can attend a virtual event.

The first 80 vendors and 100 guests will have their admission covered by T-Mobile and Fidelis Care, who are sponsoring the expo. Tickets otherwise cost $10 per person and $50 per vendor. They can be purchased at http://nwsdy.li/expo.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A portion of proceeds will benefit the chamber's Fund for Educational Opportunities at Nassau Community College Foundation, which provides scholarships to older women.