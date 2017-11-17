A provider of information technology services is moving its headquarters from Manhattan to Nassau County, where it hopes to create 255 jobs by 2023, officials said Thursday.

Agilant Solutions Inc. plans to rent 3 Seaview Blvd. in Port Washington from Ivy Enterprises Inc., a beauty products company that is relocating to a nearby building.

In Port Washington Agilant will consolidate its headquarters and warehouse operations, now in Manhattan and New Hyde Park, with all 163 employees.

The company plans $2.6 million in renovations.

It received tax breaks on Thursday from the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency, including a sales-tax exemption of up to $185,679 on the purchase of construction materials and equipment. The IDA also limited increases in the property tax rate to 2 percent a year for 10 years.

Agilant CEO Surinder “Sonny” Chabra said Thursday he had “almost decided to move to East Rutherford, New Jersey” when a chance dinner conversation with Yacov Shamash, economic development vice president at Stony Brook University, led him to the IDA.

“My first reaction was, ‘It’s going to be very expensive’ ” to expand in Nassau, Chabra told the IDA’s board of directors. But “I met with the IDA and learned how they could help me.”

He also said the proximity of Agilant’s new 75,000-square-foot facility to the Old Westbury campus of New York Institute of Technology will help in recruiting computer engineers. He plans to hire Stony Brook graduates as well, he said.

Chabra founded Agilant, formerly ASI System Integration, in 2005.

Records show Agilant employees earn, on average, $100,600 per year, excluding health insurance and retirement benefits.

“These are 400 high-paying jobs coming to the county over time,” IDA executive director Joseph J. Kearney said in an interview.

Empire State Development, the state’s primary business-aid agency, is providing up to $2.5 million in tax credits over 10 years to Agilant. The incentives are tied to the company’s promise to preserve and create jobs in the state.

Agilant’s expansion is part of “Long Island’s emergence as a vibrant hub for tech and the 21st century economy,” ESD CEO Howard Zemsky said in a statement.