Air Industries adds CEO title for president Luciano Melluzzo

Luciano Melluzzo, president and now also chief executive

Luciano Melluzzo, president and now also chief executive of Air Industries Group, in an undated photo.

By Ken Schachter
Air Industries Group, a maker of assemblies and components used in aircraft electronics, flight controls and landing gear, Wednesday announced that the company’s president, Luciano “Lou” Melluzzo, has been appointed chief executive, replacing acting CEO Pete Rettaliata.

“The board is confident that Lou’s depth of experience will accelerate our return to profitability,” Michael Taglich, Air...

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, for Newsday.

